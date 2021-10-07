Commissioner Karachi reviews situation of civic facilities

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon inspected the problems which are being confronted by the people with regard to provision of civic facilities, during his visits to different areas of district South here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon inspected the problems which are being confronted by the people with regard to provision of civic facilities, during his visits to different areas of district South here.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner South Irshad Sodhar and officials of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and district administration and others, said a statement on Thursday.

On this occasion, he visited the areas including Village Garden Restaurant, YMCA, Muslim Gymkhana, Shaheen Complex, Baradari Parking, Jahangir Feroze Shah Cultural Institute, Bagh Ibn-e- Qasim, Park adjacent to Federation House and KCR routes and other places.

The Commissioner directed the DC South to develop coordination among the concerned departments and the community to make concerted efforts for improving the civic facilities.

The Commissioner was briefed on the steps being taken to remove the encroachments.

The Commissioner directed that the DC South would liaise with the associations and other sports organizations and take steps for promotion of sports activities.

The Commissioner also visited the Street Library set up nearby the Commissioner Office and said that there was a need to improve the libraries in the city to attract people to study. More books will be added to the street library and facilities will be improved, he added.

He also inspected various routes of Karachi Circular Railways while he was briefed on removal of encroachments and other measures.