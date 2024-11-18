Commissioner Karachi reviews steps to check illegal profiteering

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi on Monday reviewed the steps to check illegal profiteering and ensure availability of essential commodities at officially notified prices, in a meeting held at his office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi on Monday reviewed the steps to check illegal profiteering and ensure availability of essential commodities at officially notified prices, in a meeting held at his office.

It was decided that the auction system will be made transparent to control the prices of vegetables and fruits.

It was also decided that coordinated efforts will be made with the help of Bureau of Supply and Market Committee.

It will be ensured that there was transparency in the auction so that realistic prices were fixed and efforts were being made to ensure availability of commodities at reasonable prices in the city.

Additional Commissioner-I Ghulam Mehdi Shah, all Deputy Commissioners and the officials of Bureau of Supply attended the meeting.

Important decisions were taken to make the auction transparent and it was decided that Bureau of Supply inspectors and Market Committee representatives will monitor the auction and will work under the Assistant Commissioner.

The required number of inspectors will be appointed so that the auction can be fully monitored and the ambiguity in it can be removed.

The meeting decided to continue the campaign against wholesalers to strictly enforce officially notified prices of essential commodities.

The meeting was informed that action was taken against 1239 wholesalers during the last one week. More than Rs 2.3 million fines were collected in the action against wholesalers from November 11 to 17.

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi aid that coordinated efforts will be made with the support of Bureau of Supply and Market Committee to improve the auction system in the vegetable market.