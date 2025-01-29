- Home
Commissioner Karachi Says Govt Strives To Develop All Industrial Areas In Karachi, Improve Civic Facilities
Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2025 | 08:44 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi on Wednesday said that the government is working to develop all industrial areas in Karachi, improve their civic facilities and solve their civic problems.
During visit to the SITE Association office on Wednesday, Commissioner Naqvi emphasized that the Karachi administration is in contact with all industrial associations in Karachi and is taking measures in resolution of their issues in consultation with them.
The Commissioner also met with officials and members of the association, listened to their issues and made necessary decisions to address them in the meeting.
The meeting was attended by the President of the association Ahmed Azeem Alvi Deputy Commissioner Keamari Raja Tariq Chandio, Deputy Commissioner Central Taha Salim, Assistant Commissioner Nida Saman Managing Director SITE Limited Arif Zaidi, prominent industrialists Zubair Motiwala, Javed Bilwani, and others.
The association highlighted the problems such as soft encroachments, water scarcity, illegal parking of trucks and other heavy transports, stray dogs and lack of coordination between civic agencies during road cutting.
The meeting decided to eliminate encroachments, stop illegal parking and make priority efforts to address water scarcity. The association informed that its members are being contacted by two different agencies for trade licences payments.
They proposed improvements to the trade license and property tax systems. The transfer of property tax to the SITE Association was also discussed in the meeting.
The Commissioner said that the lack of coordination between civic agencies in the city is being addressed. The Karachi administration is working to facilitate coordination between all civic agencies to ensure the city's development and problem-solving efforts continue smoothly.
