Commissioner Karachi Shares Eid Greeting With Special Children At Darul Sukoon

Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2024 | 04:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi on Tuesday visited Darul Sukoon and share Eid greetings and gifts with the mentally and physically challenged children and adults.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer of Darul Sukoon, Savio M Pereira briefed the Commissioner about the institution.

The commissioner said, "The services of the institution for special and destitute children and adults are valuable."

"Darul-Sukoon is a home for mentally and physically challenged children and adults. There are three branches of the institution in Karachi," the commissioner was told.

