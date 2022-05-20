UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Karachi, SSWMB, KMC Join Hands To Ensure Ban On Use Of Polythene Bags

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Commissioner Karachi, SSWMB, KMC join hands to ensure ban on use of polythene bags

Commissioner Karachi, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and Karachi Metropolitan Municipality would take joint action to ensure ban on manufacture, sale and use of polythene bags in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Karachi, Sindh Solid Waste Management board and Karachi Metropolitan Municipality would take joint action to ensure ban on manufacture, sale and use of polythene bags in Karachi.

The decision has been taken to prevent damage to the city's infrastructure due to manufacture, sale and use of plastic shoppers / polythene bags in Karachi district.

Under Section 15 (132) of the Sindh Local Government Act 2013 and schedule VI, the KMC has authority to take action against the violators of this law after June 15, 2022 within its limits. The resolution of KMC has also been approved by Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday.

Under which there would be a complete ban on the manufacture, sale and use of polythene bags in the city to offset the losses caused by the use of polythene bags.

In this regard, Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon and MD of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Zubair Channa decided to ban polythene bags after full consultation.

It was seen that the use of polythene bags in cities has increased to such an extent that one could buy items for a few rupees or more plastic shoppers / polythene bags were definitely used.

However, plastic was not a perishable item and throwing away used plastic bags also contributes to the increase in garbage in the city. Burning plastic bags / polythene bags can cause toxic gases to enter the atmosphere and have harmful effects on human health.

In addition, due to the blockage of sewerage lines, the accumulation of sewage on the sidewalks and roads causes severe inconvenience to the residents.

Every year, before the rains, it has been observed that the city's canals are filled with plastic shoppers due to which the city faces flood situation.

In this regard, the Planning and Development Department, Government of Sindh, in a letter sent to the Administrator, Karachi Metropolitan Municipality, has recommended ban on use of polythene bags.

