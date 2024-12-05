Open Menu

Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi Reviews Traffic Issues, Civic Problems In Lyari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2024 | 10:04 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, along with Deputy Commissioner South, Altaf Sarrio, and relevant officials on Thursday visited various areas of Lyari and District South to review traffic issues and civic problems.

During his visit, he inspected Burns Road, urdu Bazaar, Lea Market, Juna Market, Pan Mandi, Napier Road, Shah Waliullah Road, Daryabad Mari Pur Road, and other areas of Lyari.

He examined the condition of soft encroachments obstructing the flow of traffic.

The Commissioner directed the relevant authorities to immediately remove encroachments obstructing traffic flow and improve sanitation arrangements for garbage dumping points on footpaths and roads.

He emphasized the need for continuous sanitation of garbage dumping points, as this causes inconvenience to citizens.

During his visit to Urdu Bazaar and Burns Road, the Commissioner pointed out the deplorable condition of footpaths, roads, and sanitation.

He instructed Deputy Commissioner South to collaborate with the Solid Waste Management board to improve the condition of garbage dumping points, ensuring that citizens do not face difficulties due to garbage.

The Commissioner also visited the Street library at Art Chowk in Lyari. He stated that restoring the Street Library in Lyari would facilitate the locals to access books and would be a source of creation of awareness for the development of reading habits among the people specially youths.

He said that the Town Administration should play its role in this regard.

More Stories From Pakistan