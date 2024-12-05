- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews traffic issues, civic problems in Lyari
Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi Reviews Traffic Issues, Civic Problems In Lyari
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2024 | 10:04 PM
Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, along with Deputy Commissioner South, Altaf Sarrio, and relevant officials on Thursday visited various areas of Lyari and District South to review traffic issues and civic problems
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, along with Deputy Commissioner South, Altaf Sarrio, and relevant officials on Thursday visited various areas of Lyari and District South to review traffic issues and civic problems.
During his visit, he inspected Burns Road, urdu Bazaar, Lea Market, Juna Market, Pan Mandi, Napier Road, Shah Waliullah Road, Daryabad Mari Pur Road, and other areas of Lyari.
He examined the condition of soft encroachments obstructing the flow of traffic.
The Commissioner directed the relevant authorities to immediately remove encroachments obstructing traffic flow and improve sanitation arrangements for garbage dumping points on footpaths and roads.
He emphasized the need for continuous sanitation of garbage dumping points, as this causes inconvenience to citizens.
During his visit to Urdu Bazaar and Burns Road, the Commissioner pointed out the deplorable condition of footpaths, roads, and sanitation.
He instructed Deputy Commissioner South to collaborate with the Solid Waste Management board to improve the condition of garbage dumping points, ensuring that citizens do not face difficulties due to garbage.
The Commissioner also visited the Street library at Art Chowk in Lyari. He stated that restoring the Street Library in Lyari would facilitate the locals to access books and would be a source of creation of awareness for the development of reading habits among the people specially youths.
He said that the Town Administration should play its role in this regard.
Recent Stories
PNS MOAWIN visits Kenya, set up free medical camp
PTV celebrates World Turkish Coffee Day in collaboration with Turkish Embassy
FOSPAH 's chairperson Fauzia Viqar to welcom AHC delegation
NA speaker praises successful operation in Lakki Marwat
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding polio cases
World Competition Day: CCP discusses progress, Challenges in market integrity
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur visits Bara, inaugurat ..
No incident of firing occurred in Punjab University: admin
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..
ADB mission visits NTDC Headquarters
Man attempts suicide after attack on family
ICCI gears up for high-level energy conference to tackle energy crisis
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PNS MOAWIN visits Kenya, set up free medical camp1 minute ago
-
PTV celebrates World Turkish Coffee Day in collaboration with Turkish Embassy1 minute ago
-
FOSPAH 's chairperson Fauzia Viqar to welcom AHC delegation1 minute ago
-
NA speaker praises successful operation in Lakki Marwat1 minute ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding polio cases18 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur visits Bara, inaugurates Girls’ Degree C ..33 minutes ago
-
No incident of firing occurred in Punjab University: admin26 minutes ago
-
Man attempts suicide after attack on family26 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews measures for celebration of Quaid Day on Dec 25 in Ziarat2 hours ago
-
SMBB Medical University organizes Fistula camp, seminar2 hours ago
-
CTD employee killed, 8 injured in road accident2 hours ago
-
Cheques worth Rs. 5.6m given to 13 cops2 hours ago