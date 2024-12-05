Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi Reviews Traffic, Civic Issues In Lyari
Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 10:57 PM
Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi on Thursday, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner South Altaf Sarrio and other officials, conducted a visit to several areas of Lyari and District South to address traffic and civic concerns
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi on Thursday, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner South Altaf Sarrio and other officials, conducted a visit to several areas of Lyari and District South to address traffic and civic concerns.
The inspection covered Burns Road, urdu Bazaar, Lee Market, Joan Market, Pan Mandi, Napier Road, Shah Waliullah Road, Daryabad, Maripur Road, and nearby locations.
The commissioner reviewed the problem of soft encroachments hindering traffic flow, according to a news release.
Hassan Naqvi directed authorities to take immediate action to remove encroachments and enhance sanitation efforts around garbage dumping points on footpaths and roads.
He stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness to prevent inconvenience for residents.
During his visit to Urdu Bazaar and Burns Road, the commissioner highlighted the poor condition of footpaths, roads, and sanitation. He instructed the Deputy Commissioner to work with the Solid Waste Management board to improve garbage collection points.
In Lyari, Hassan Naqvi also visited the Street Library at Ath Chowk, emphasizing its potential to encourage reading habits, especially among youth. He urged the town administration to help restore the library for the benefit of the community.
Recent Stories
Opposition regrets failure of provincial government to address violence in Kurra ..
Integrated plan devised to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity in Souther ..
Minister distributes cheques among beneficiaries of 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' prog ..
Zero Waste Villages initiative a step towards cleaner Punjab
Bacon House in collaboration with NCSW to organize an event
Provincial assembly passes KP Parks, Horticulture Authority Bill 2024
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurates Prof Hashmat Lodi Developme ..
S. Korean politician who tussled with soldier says felt 'fear'
UK's Starmer vows to 'take country forward' in reset bid after 150 days
OPEC+ extends oil supply cuts through March
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan presents cash rewards to topper girls ..
Macron tells EU chief Mercosur deal is 'unacceptable'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Opposition regrets failure of provincial government to address violence in Kurram3 minutes ago
-
Minister distributes cheques among beneficiaries of 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' programme6 minutes ago
-
Zero Waste Villages initiative a step towards cleaner Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Bacon House in collaboration with NCSW to organize an event2 minutes ago
-
Provincial assembly passes KP Parks, Horticulture Authority Bill 20242 minutes ago
-
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurates Prof Hashmat Lodi Development Center at SMIU2 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan presents cash rewards to topper girls from KEMU2 minutes ago
-
Man murders wife, two sons, commits suicide31 minutes ago
-
CII holds awareness session on gender determination of intersex individuals36 minutes ago
-
NA body underscores urgent need for reforms in healthcare sector38 minutes ago
-
Netherlands deputy envoy, SAPM Fahd Haroon discuss evolving digital media landscape38 minutes ago
-
Rwp Ring Road to help improve connectivity, reduce traffic congestion on city roads: DG RDA38 minutes ago