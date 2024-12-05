Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews traffic, civic issues in Lyari

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi on Thursday, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner South Altaf Sarrio and other officials, conducted a visit to several areas of Lyari and District South to address traffic and civic concerns

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi on Thursday, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner South Altaf Sarrio and other officials, conducted a visit to several areas of Lyari and District South to address traffic and civic concerns.

The inspection covered Burns Road, urdu Bazaar, Lee Market, Joan Market, Pan Mandi, Napier Road, Shah Waliullah Road, Daryabad, Maripur Road, and nearby locations.

The commissioner reviewed the problem of soft encroachments hindering traffic flow, according to a news release.

Hassan Naqvi directed authorities to take immediate action to remove encroachments and enhance sanitation efforts around garbage dumping points on footpaths and roads.

He stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness to prevent inconvenience for residents.

During his visit to Urdu Bazaar and Burns Road, the commissioner highlighted the poor condition of footpaths, roads, and sanitation. He instructed the Deputy Commissioner to work with the Solid Waste Management board to improve garbage collection points.

In Lyari, Hassan Naqvi also visited the Street Library at Ath Chowk, emphasizing its potential to encourage reading habits, especially among youth. He urged the town administration to help restore the library for the benefit of the community.