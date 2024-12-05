Open Menu

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi Reviews Traffic, Civic Issues In Lyari

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 10:57 PM

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews traffic, civic issues in Lyari

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi on Thursday, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner South Altaf Sarrio and other officials, conducted a visit to several areas of Lyari and District South to address traffic and civic concerns

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi on Thursday, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner South Altaf Sarrio and other officials, conducted a visit to several areas of Lyari and District South to address traffic and civic concerns.

The inspection covered Burns Road, urdu Bazaar, Lee Market, Joan Market, Pan Mandi, Napier Road, Shah Waliullah Road, Daryabad, Maripur Road, and nearby locations.

The commissioner reviewed the problem of soft encroachments hindering traffic flow, according to a news release.

Hassan Naqvi directed authorities to take immediate action to remove encroachments and enhance sanitation efforts around garbage dumping points on footpaths and roads.

He stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness to prevent inconvenience for residents.

During his visit to Urdu Bazaar and Burns Road, the commissioner highlighted the poor condition of footpaths, roads, and sanitation. He instructed the Deputy Commissioner to work with the Solid Waste Management board to improve garbage collection points.

In Lyari, Hassan Naqvi also visited the Street Library at Ath Chowk, emphasizing its potential to encourage reading habits, especially among youth. He urged the town administration to help restore the library for the benefit of the community.

Related Topics

Karachi Poor Visit Road Traffic Napier Reading Lyari Market

Recent Stories

Opposition regrets failure of provincial governmen ..

Opposition regrets failure of provincial government to address violence in Kurra ..

3 minutes ago
 Integrated plan devised to ensure uninterrupted su ..

Integrated plan devised to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity in Souther ..

3 minutes ago
 Minister distributes cheques among beneficiaries o ..

Minister distributes cheques among beneficiaries of 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' prog ..

6 minutes ago
 Zero Waste Villages initiative a step towards clea ..

Zero Waste Villages initiative a step towards cleaner Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Bacon House in collaboration with NCSW to organize ..

Bacon House in collaboration with NCSW to organize an event

2 minutes ago
 Provincial assembly passes KP Parks, Horticulture ..

Provincial assembly passes KP Parks, Horticulture Authority Bill 2024

2 minutes ago
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurat ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurates Prof Hashmat Lodi Developme ..

2 minutes ago
 S. Korean politician who tussled with soldier says ..

S. Korean politician who tussled with soldier says felt 'fear'

2 minutes ago
 UK's Starmer vows to 'take country forward' in res ..

UK's Starmer vows to 'take country forward' in reset bid after 150 days

2 minutes ago
 OPEC+ extends oil supply cuts through March

OPEC+ extends oil supply cuts through March

10 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan presents ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan presents cash rewards to topper girls ..

2 minutes ago
 Macron tells EU chief Mercosur deal is 'unacceptab ..

Macron tells EU chief Mercosur deal is 'unacceptable'

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan