Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews efforts to control prices of essential food items

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi on Monday chaired a meeting at his office to review the efforts to control prices of essential food items, removal of encroachments curb profiteering, and for the redressal of complaints of citizens regarding civic facilities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi on Monday chaired a meeting at his office to review the efforts to control prices of essential food items, removal of encroachments curb profiteering, and for the redressal of complaints of citizens regarding civic facilities.

The meeting was attended among others by Additional Commissioner Karachi, I Ghulam Mehdi Shah all Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners Hqrs commissioner office Rabia syed ,Assistant Commissioner General Hazim Bangwar. All the Assistant Commissioners attended the meeting via video link.

The meeting discussed measures to control the prices of essential food commodities, address citizen complaints, and ensure the availability of essential food items at official prices. It was decided that Market Committee and the Bureau of Supply would be strengthened to control prices.

Assistant Commissioners would monitor markets and shops to ensure compliance with official prices and address citizen complaints. The meeting also decided to ensure that price lists are prominently displayed and essential items are available at official prices.

The Market Committee would take effective measures to make the auction system in vegetable markets transparent. The meeting decided to focus on controlling wheat flour poultry and egg prices in the next week.

Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Commissioner Karachi Office Rabia Syed presented a weekly report on actions taken against profiteering and urban governance efforts by Deputy Commissioners.

It was informed to the meeting that during the last week, from December 21 to 28, Rs 23 lacs was fined against profiteers in all districts. Prices were checked at 1,652 locations and shops across all districts by the Assistant Commissioners.According to the details in District south Rs 571,000 in East District Rs 727,000 in District west Rs 104,000 In District centralbRs 2 274,000in Malir District Rs 66,00 in District kirangi Rs 338,000 in keamari District Rs 213,000 were fined.

It was also informed that Deputy Commissioners have launched crackdowns against profiteers to control wheat prices in their respective districts. From December 26 to 29, Rs 427,000 were fined over the course of three days.