Commissioner Karachi to be honored by Pak Excellence Club

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani will be honored by giving outstanding achievements award announced by Pakistan Excellence Club (PEC).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani will be honored by giving outstanding achievements award announced by Pakistan Excellence Club ( PEC ).

Pakistan Excellence Club (PEC) Head Hameed Bhutto and Executive Members of the Club will host a reception on October 18, said a statement on Thursday.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani is being honored for his recognition, services and contribution for the beautification, development, restoration and glory of the city by initiated various projects.