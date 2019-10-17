Commissioner Karachi To Be Honored By Pak Excellence Club
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 08:18 PM
Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani will be honored by giving outstanding achievements award announced by Pakistan Excellence Club (PEC).
Pakistan Excellence Club (PEC) Head Hameed Bhutto and Executive Members of the Club will host a reception on October 18, said a statement on Thursday.
Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani is being honored for his recognition, services and contribution for the beautification, development, restoration and glory of the city by initiated various projects.