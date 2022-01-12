Commissioner Karachi to visit Korangi District Grounds on Jan 14

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon will visit Colony Sports Complex Football Ground Malir and Shah Faisal Colony Football Ground on January 14

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon will visit Colony sports Complex Football Ground Malir and Shah Faisal Colony Football Ground on January 14.

Instructions have been issued to Deputy Commissioner Korangi Saleemullah Odho and Administrator Korangi Sajda Qazi in this regard, said a statement.

Chairman Karachi Hockey Association Gulfraz Ahmed Khan, Commissioner Karachi Convener Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Zameer ul islam, Azmatullah Khan and others are expected to attend the occasion.