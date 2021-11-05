UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Karachi Visit Karachi Press Club

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 09:11 PM

Commissioner Karachi visit Karachi Press Club

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon visited Karachi Press Club to get input of the journalists regarding civic facilities to develop and improve the commercial hub of the country.

The Commissioner expressed his gratitude to the club's governing body for inviting him and providing him the opportunity to hear journalists and get their input, said a statement on Friday.

The participants of the meeting highlighted various issues relating to civic problems such as encroachments on the foot paths and service roads in the different busy streets and arteries causing traffic congestion in the city.

Members of the governing body identified issues that require immediate administrative measures for improvement in traffic management as well as enforcement of traffic rules and municipal laws.

The Commissioner assured the journalists that he would make all out efforts for the resolution of issues highlighted during the meeting and would keep in touch with the media for the steps to be taken for the betterment and the development of the city.

