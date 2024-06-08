Commissioner Karachi Visited Three City Districts
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2024 | 09:32 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi, along with Chief Executive Water and Sewerage Corporation Muhammad Salahuddin, Managing Director Solid Waste Management board Imtiaz Ali Shah, Director General Municipal Corporation of Karachi, and Deputy Commissioners, visited various areas of the city's three districts, Central, East, and South, and reviewed the cleanliness and repair of roads, removal of construction materials, and beautification arrangements.
He said that the government is taking steps to beautify Sharae Faisal, and the KDA is working on a plan to ensure that the road from the airport to the Metropole Hotel is beautified.
He also visited the under-construction high-rise buildings on Shahrae Faisal and inspected the construction waste that is causing problems for pedestrians and traffic.
He directed the DC East, Shehzad Abbasi, to take steps for the removal of debris .
He instructed all Deputy Commissioners to work together to take steps removal of debris and ensure that it does not cause problems for pedestrians and traffic. He also visited the dilapidated condition of North Karachi's Godhra Road (7000 Road) and Baba Morr Ajmer nagri road and directed the Deputy Commissioner Central, Fawad Ghaffar Somro, to work with the Municipal Corporation and other departments to resolve the issue.
