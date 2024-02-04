Commissioner Karachi Visits City, Reviews Rainwater Situation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2024 | 02:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) The Commissioner of Karachi, Mohammed Saleem Rajput, visited different parts of the city to review the situation of drainage in the wake of heavy rains.
The Commissioner visited the city on the directives of the Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister.
Later, he informed the Chief Minister that water had been drained out of most of the city.
He said that the process of drainage through machines was going on in the low-lying areas.
The Chief Minister directed that all town municipal officers should be mobilized.
He said that the staff of municipal administration, the water board, and solid waste should be present on the roads to resolve the problems of the common people on a priority basis.
