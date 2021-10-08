UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Karachi Visits Different Areas Of Metropolis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 08:38 PM

Commissioner Karachi visits different areas of metropolis

Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Iqbal Memon Friday visited East District on the second day of his program to visit all the districts of Karachi to raise awareness on civic issues and take steps to solve them

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Iqbal Memon Friday visited East District on the second day of his program to visit all the districts of Karachi to raise awareness on civic issues and take steps to solve them.

He reviewed the civic amenities at various places in the East District, especially the efforts and steps taken by the administration to implement the orders of the Supreme Court against illegal constructions.

In connection with the review of civic amenities, the Commissioner paid a detailed visit to various areas of Shahra-e-Qaedin, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Jinnah Park and Nishtar Park.

During his visit to Jinnah Park, he took notice of piles of garbage in various places of the park. He directed the DC that the garbage should be shifted to Jam Chakro landfill site.

He took notice of the flow of traffic on various highways of the district and directed the DC to take steps to reduce the traffic congestion in collaboration with the traffic police, adding that all encroachments affecting traffic flow should be removed and effective implementation of traffic rules should be ensured.

On the occasion of his visit to Nishtar Park, the Commissioner also visited Sardar Abdul Rab Nishtar Park, asking that all possible help should be extended to the library.

The Commissioner said that access to books will boost the trend of reading within the community. Despite the age of internet, books are still very important today, he said, mentioning that significantly, this will help the government's efforts to promote positive activities within society.

Deputy Commissioner East District, Asif Jan Siddiqui briefed the commissioner about the proposed construction plan of the park after demolishing illegal structures at Allah Din Park.

Related Topics

Karachi Supreme Court Internet Police Visit Traffic Reading SITE All Government

Recent Stories

Over 400 events to be organized during Shan-e-Rehm ..

Over 400 events to be organized during Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (PBUH) week

48 seconds ago
 Israel Will Ease COVID-19 Quarantine Restrictions ..

Israel Will Ease COVID-19 Quarantine Restrictions in Schools in 'Green' Communit ..

49 seconds ago
 Awareness seminar to mark the "World Egg Day" held ..

Awareness seminar to mark the "World Egg Day" held

51 seconds ago
 US not recognizing Taliban govt at moment; will ju ..

US not recognizing Taliban govt at moment; will judge by actions: Deputy secy of ..

54 seconds ago
 Mexico detains 652 Central American migrants near ..

Mexico detains 652 Central American migrants near US border

6 minutes ago
 Northern beat Central Punjab in last over thriller ..

Northern beat Central Punjab in last over thriller

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.