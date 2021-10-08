Commissioner Karachi visits different areas of metropolis

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Iqbal Memon Friday visited East District on the second day of his program to visit all the districts of Karachi to raise awareness on civic issues and take steps to solve them.

He reviewed the civic amenities at various places in the East District, especially the efforts and steps taken by the administration to implement the orders of the Supreme Court against illegal constructions.

In connection with the review of civic amenities, the Commissioner paid a detailed visit to various areas of Shahra-e-Qaedin, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Jinnah Park and Nishtar Park.

During his visit to Jinnah Park, he took notice of piles of garbage in various places of the park. He directed the DC that the garbage should be shifted to Jam Chakro landfill site.

He took notice of the flow of traffic on various highways of the district and directed the DC to take steps to reduce the traffic congestion in collaboration with the traffic police, adding that all encroachments affecting traffic flow should be removed and effective implementation of traffic rules should be ensured.

On the occasion of his visit to Nishtar Park, the Commissioner also visited Sardar Abdul Rab Nishtar Park, asking that all possible help should be extended to the library.

The Commissioner said that access to books will boost the trend of reading within the community. Despite the age of internet, books are still very important today, he said, mentioning that significantly, this will help the government's efforts to promote positive activities within society.

Deputy Commissioner East District, Asif Jan Siddiqui briefed the commissioner about the proposed construction plan of the park after demolishing illegal structures at Allah Din Park.