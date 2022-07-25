Commissioner Karachi visits different districts affected by rain

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon has continued his visits to the city during the ongoing monsoon and rain season

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon has continued his visits to the city during the ongoing monsoon and rain season.

At the beginning of the visit Commissioner Karachi visited Civil Lion Pumping Station and inspected the water pumps after that Commissioner Karachi along with DC South Sadiq Murri inspected the ongoing drainage works on the tower. Commissioner Karachi identified these points.

There was a need to install dewatering pumps on Jahan, Commissioner Karachi visited the house of Quaid-e-Azam House in Wazir Mansion and instructed the officers of relevant departments including DC Waste and where to remove water by installing external dewatering pumps. Later, Commissioner Karachi along with DC Kemari Mukhtiar Abro visited Sher Shah, Ghani Chowrangi, Five Star Chowrangi, Gujjar Nala, Nazimabad and other places.

Briefing regarding water works, Commissioner Karachi Mohammad Iqbal Memon along with DC Central Tahi Saleem visited several places in the city including KDE Chowrangi, Sakhi Hassan, Power House Chowrangi Shafiq Mor and reviewed the drainage works.

Lia, Commissioner Karachi instructed the officers of DC Central and related departments and said that Jin Ras Rainwater is collected on the roads, dewatering pumps should be installed to remove the fresh water so that the citizens do not have to go through the trouble.

Commissioner Karachi Mohammad Iqbal Memon along with DC West Ghulam Qadir Talpur inspected the ongoing drainage works in Northern Bypass Mangho Peer, Yusuf Goth and other areas and visited the crack site on Hub Canal RD 465. On the occasion, the officers of DC West and related departments gave a briefing to the Commissioner Karachi. He instructed the officers of the relevant departments including KDCs and said that all the sanitary workers and machinery should be used to remove the standing water on the city streets on an emergency basis so that the citizens do not have to go through any trouble.

APP,SSO