UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Karachi Visits Flagstaff House

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Commissioner Karachi visits Flagstaff House

Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Wednesday visited the Founder of Pakistan Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah-Flagstaff House- museum and inspected the different sections, here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Wednesday visited the Founder of Pakistan Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah-Flagstaff House- museum and inspected the different sections, here.

He reviewed the progress of the implementation plan for the improvement of the museum and for the establishment of the Public Library to be called "Jinnah Library", according to a news release.

Grandson of the Founder of Pakistan Liaqat Merchant, who is also the vice chairman of Board of Management of the Museum, was also present on the occasion.

Commissioner Iqbal Memon was briefed about the plan developed for the improvement and for establishment of Public Library and Audio Visual Centre as per directives of the Sindh government.

The commissioner was informed that the proposed public library, to be called Jinnah Library, will be a great source of books, documents and archives for research, study and knowledge purposes for everyone, particularly for the researchers and students studying Pakistan Movement.

He was also informed that Audio Visual Centre would provide authentic knowledge of the Pakistan Movement and the life and personality of Quaid-e-Azam through documentaries and films.

The commissioner asked the officials concerned and the Management of the board to work with dedication and commitment. He further asked to carry out coordinated efforts for the improvement of the museum and for the establishment of the library and audio visual centre.

The secretary of the board and officials of Musuem and Culture Department accompanied the commissioner during his visit.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Film And Movies Quaid E Azam Visit Progress Muhammad Ali Government

Recent Stories

Mohammad Al Gergawi appoints Director and Deputy D ..

Mohammad Al Gergawi appoints Director and Deputy Director of World Government Su ..

2 minutes ago
 US Took Steps to 'Protect Information' on Drone Do ..

US Took Steps to 'Protect Information' on Drone Downed in Black Sea - Kirby

16 minutes ago
 SC grants time to government for submission of ans ..

SC grants time to government for submission of answer

16 minutes ago
 Putin Praises Results of Russian-Syrian Fight Agai ..

Putin Praises Results of Russian-Syrian Fight Against Terrorism in Syria

16 minutes ago
 Romanian President Calls US Reaper Drone Crash Off ..

Romanian President Calls US Reaper Drone Crash Off Crimea 'Unfortunate'

13 minutes ago
 RDA issues notices to four illegal housing schemes ..

RDA issues notices to four illegal housing schemes

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.