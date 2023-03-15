Commissioner Karachi visits Flagstaff House

Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Wednesday visited the Founder of Pakistan Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah-Flagstaff House- museum and inspected the different sections, here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Wednesday visited the Founder of Pakistan Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah-Flagstaff House- museum and inspected the different sections, here.

He reviewed the progress of the implementation plan for the improvement of the museum and for the establishment of the Public Library to be called "Jinnah Library", according to a news release.

Grandson of the Founder of Pakistan Liaqat Merchant, who is also the vice chairman of Board of Management of the Museum, was also present on the occasion.

Commissioner Iqbal Memon was briefed about the plan developed for the improvement and for establishment of Public Library and Audio Visual Centre as per directives of the Sindh government.

The commissioner was informed that the proposed public library, to be called Jinnah Library, will be a great source of books, documents and archives for research, study and knowledge purposes for everyone, particularly for the researchers and students studying Pakistan Movement.

He was also informed that Audio Visual Centre would provide authentic knowledge of the Pakistan Movement and the life and personality of Quaid-e-Azam through documentaries and films.

The commissioner asked the officials concerned and the Management of the board to work with dedication and commitment. He further asked to carry out coordinated efforts for the improvement of the museum and for the establishment of the library and audio visual centre.

The secretary of the board and officials of Musuem and Culture Department accompanied the commissioner during his visit.