Commissioner Karachi Visits Flood Victims' Camps

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2022 | 09:25 PM

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon visited the camps set up for flood victims in District East and District Kemari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon visited the camps set up for flood victims in District East and District Kemari.

On this occasion, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon said that the vast population of Sindh province had been affected by rains and floods and the Government of Sindh was helping and restoring the lives of flood affected people.

"The administration of Karachi is active to help the affected families," he said that every possible help is being given to the flood victims.

He added that mosquito nets, soap detergent and other necessary items will be provided to the flood victims soon.

