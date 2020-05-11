Commissioner Karachi visits markets allowed to operate in lockdown

Commissioner of Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani Monday visited different markets permitted to open during the lockdown and distributed face masks among the people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Commissioner of Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani Monday visited different markets permitted to open during the lockdown and distributed face masks among the people.

The commissioner visited Allah Wala Market, Steel Market, Bearing Market and others to inspect implementation of Standard Operating Procedures issued by the government, said a news release.

He interacted with shopkeepers and customers. He appealed to the people to adopt precautionary measures for safety of themselves and others.

Iftikhar Shallwani advised the shopkeepers to strictly follow SOPs issued by the government and customers not wearing masks shall not be allowed entry into shop premises.

He warned that the shops not following the SOPs will be sealed.