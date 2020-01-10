UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Karachi Visits Moin Khan Academy To Review Arrangements For 2nd City Marathon

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 09:44 PM

Commissioner Karachi visits Moin Khan Academy to review arrangements for 2nd City Marathon

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani visited Moin Khan Academy on Friday and reviewed the arrangements for the Second Commissioner Karachi City Marathon to be held on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani visited Moin Khan academy on Friday and reviewed the arrangements for the Second Commissioner Karachi City Marathon to be held on Sunday.

The commissioner also presided over a meeting in this regard, which was briefed by the head of Marathon Organizing Committee Deputy Commissioner South Syed Salahuddin, said a statement.

Syed Salahuddin informed the meeting that all the arrangements for 2nd Commissioner Karachi City Marathon had been finalized.

The commissioner was also given a detailed briefing on the security measures for the marathon.

Also present in the meeting Cricketer Moin Khan said Karachi administration had established a good tradition of organizing the city marathon, which would promote sports in the city and increase the positive activities for the youth.

The meeting decided that the entry of irrelevant people on the marathon route would not be allowed. Volunteers in uniform would supervise the marathon route. A special awards ceremony would also be held.

Special coverage arrangements have been made for the media. Senior officers of the police, organizing committee and members of the technical committee were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Sports Marathon Sunday Media All

Recent Stories

Punjab Polio programme chief visits affected child ..

2 minutes ago

12 killed, several injured due to blast in Peshawa ..

1 hour ago

Germany Gifts 12 New Trucks to Georgian Military - ..

2 minutes ago

Experts highlight importance of bio-safety in HC i ..

2 minutes ago

Abkhazian President, Opposition Meeting in Sukhum ..

2 minutes ago

Efforts on to end sense of deprivation amongst min ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.