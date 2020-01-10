Commissioner Karachi visits Moin Khan Academy to review arrangements for 2nd City Marathon

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani visited Moin Khan Academy on Friday and reviewed the arrangements for the Second Commissioner Karachi City Marathon to be held on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani visited Moin Khan academy on Friday and reviewed the arrangements for the Second Commissioner Karachi City Marathon to be held on Sunday.

The commissioner also presided over a meeting in this regard, which was briefed by the head of Marathon Organizing Committee Deputy Commissioner South Syed Salahuddin, said a statement.

Syed Salahuddin informed the meeting that all the arrangements for 2nd Commissioner Karachi City Marathon had been finalized.

The commissioner was also given a detailed briefing on the security measures for the marathon.

Also present in the meeting Cricketer Moin Khan said Karachi administration had established a good tradition of organizing the city marathon, which would promote sports in the city and increase the positive activities for the youth.

The meeting decided that the entry of irrelevant people on the marathon route would not be allowed. Volunteers in uniform would supervise the marathon route. A special awards ceremony would also be held.

Special coverage arrangements have been made for the media. Senior officers of the police, organizing committee and members of the technical committee were also present in the meeting.