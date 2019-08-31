Commissioner Karachi visits route of main Muharram procession

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Saturday visited the whole route of the main procession of Ashura-e-Muharram which was taken out every year from Nishter Park here.

The Commissioner Karachi was briefed about development works carried out to give way to the main procession on Ashura-e-Moharram, said a statement.

It was told that required works at Greenline project which would be completed by Muharram 4, with all requirements of the procession.

Shallwani directed the concerned officials to speed up the remaining work and complete it in letter and spirit.

He visited the route that was Nishtar Park to Mazar-e- Quaid, Lines area, car parking plaza, Empress Maeket, Regal Chowk, Tibet Center, Radio Pakistan, M.

A Jinnah Road, Jamia Cloth, Denso Hall, Kharadar and Hussania Iranian Imambargah Kharadar.

He directed the DCs of East and South to hold meetings with police and rangers personnel to ensure safety and security of the people during Mohrram-ul-Harram and maintain peace full atmosphere with close coordination with the FPs and others.

He assured the FPs that all required works could be completed by all civic bodies and they would also monitor and vigil their activities.

The Commissioner also checked the open nallahs, drains and stagnant water and garbage on various points and directed the concerned to clear the water and garbage and close the nuallahs and drains within 24 hours.