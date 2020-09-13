Commissioner Karachi visits site of building collapsed at Lyari

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Karachi Suhail Rajput on Sunday visited the site of building collapsed nearby the Lyari Tang Stand in Bihar Colony, Lyari area, here.

The Commissioner Karachi supervised the rescue activities and issued necessary instructions to the officials concerned, said a spokesperson of the Commissioner.

He also visited the hospital to inquire the well-being of the injured as well as directed the hospital staff to provide better treatment to the injured.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that effective action is being taken against the illegal construction.

He said that the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), has declared 478 building as dangerous and the residents of these buildings have been issued notices to vacate the same.