UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Karachi Visits Various Places; Takes Notice Of Accidents And Damages Due To Rains

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Commissioner Karachi visits various places; takes notice of accidents and damages due to rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon is visiting different districts of the city during the rainy season. He took a detailed briefing regarding the accidents and damages caused by the rains.

The commissioner said that there was no loss of life due to the collapse of a five-storey building in Musa Colony; the building had already been declared dangerous and evacuated. After the demolition, the debris was being picked up with the help of machinery, Memon visited the accident site in Shadman Town where a family on motorcycle fell into the drain. Deputy Commissioner Central Taha Saleem, EC Shadman Tariq and the authorities concerned briefed the Commissioner Karachi and said that during the heavy rain on Sunday night, the motorcycle riding family lost track of the road and fell into the drain.

After the rescue efforts, the body of the woman was taken out, while with timely efforts, a man and another boy was rescued, while the search for a child was ongoing.

The commissioner directed the deputy commissioner central and the relevant authorities and said that the road should be closed for traffic. He said to speed up the operation to find the child and directed the officers to help the affected family in all possible ways. The negligence and carelessness of the administration would not be tolerated, he added.

Memon appealed to the citizens to stay away from drains, sewers and electric poles during rains and not to take their children outside unnecessarily.

Four members of the family, husband, wife, and two children were involved in the accident. The body of the woman was recovered; a man and a boy were rescued, and the search for the child is ongoing.

Related Topics

Karachi Accident Road Wife Traffic Man SITE Women Sunday Family All From Rains

Recent Stories

Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukra ..

Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukrainian Strike - Source

2 hours ago
 US Military Kills 2 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Airst ..

US Military Kills 2 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Airstrike in Somalia - AFRICOM

2 hours ago
 Austria Has No Intention to Join NATO in Sweden, F ..

Austria Has No Intention to Join NATO in Sweden, Finland's Wake - Chancellor

2 hours ago
 DHS Paid Millions of Dollars for Cell Phone Locati ..

DHS Paid Millions of Dollars for Cell Phone Location Data to Track Americans - A ..

2 hours ago
 US in Close Contact With UAE After Detention of Fo ..

US in Close Contact With UAE After Detention of Former Khashoggi Lawyer - State ..

2 hours ago
 Minsk Withdraws From Environmental Convention Over ..

Minsk Withdraws From Environmental Convention Over Bias, Pressure - Presidential ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.