Commissioner Karachi visits various places; takes notice of accidents and damages due to rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon is visiting different districts of the city during the rainy season. He took a detailed briefing regarding the accidents and damages caused by the rains.

The commissioner said that there was no loss of life due to the collapse of a five-storey building in Musa Colony; the building had already been declared dangerous and evacuated. After the demolition, the debris was being picked up with the help of machinery, Memon visited the accident site in Shadman Town where a family on motorcycle fell into the drain. Deputy Commissioner Central Taha Saleem, EC Shadman Tariq and the authorities concerned briefed the Commissioner Karachi and said that during the heavy rain on Sunday night, the motorcycle riding family lost track of the road and fell into the drain.

After the rescue efforts, the body of the woman was taken out, while with timely efforts, a man and another boy was rescued, while the search for a child was ongoing.

The commissioner directed the deputy commissioner central and the relevant authorities and said that the road should be closed for traffic. He said to speed up the operation to find the child and directed the officers to help the affected family in all possible ways. The negligence and carelessness of the administration would not be tolerated, he added.

Memon appealed to the citizens to stay away from drains, sewers and electric poles during rains and not to take their children outside unnecessarily.

