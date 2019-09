Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu on Friday said the administration had taken steps to ensure foolproof security arrangements during Muharram

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu on Friday said the administration had taken steps to ensure foolproof security arrangements during Muharram

He expressed these views during his visit to different points in the city to check security of main Muharram procession at Chowk Sanglanwala.

He said the administration was fully alert to ensure security during Ashura.