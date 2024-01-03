Commissioner Khattak for timely completion of Nishtar -2

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Aamir Khattak on Wednesday visited the construction site of Nishtar-2 Hospital and stressed the completion of the hospital within the stipulated timeframe.

During the visit, he stated that the Punjab government was paying immense focus on health projects across the province, Khattak stated.

The ongoing construction of Nishtar-2 Hospital, funded with a substantial amount of 10 billion rupees, aimed to provide advanced healthcare facilities to the people of Southern Punjab.

The commissioner was also briefed about the pace of uplift work.

Director Development Robina Kousar highlighted the completion of facilities in the basement, including pathology, laundry, kitchen, morgue, general store, “Namaz” area, and waste management room.

On the ground floor, OPD, radiology, emergency, trauma, diagnostic, and trauma services have been fully organized under the administration.

The first floor is dedicated to maternity and pediatric wards, while work continues on operation theaters and endoscopic sections, she maintained.

Six modern operation theatres are being completed soon. Following the completion of wards, cafes, and offices, the administrative responsibility has been handed over to the Nishtar administration.

Similarly, the construction of the Heart Center is in progress, with directives issued for its swift completion.

Commissioner Aamir Khattak however also informed that Nishtar-2 Hospital had entered the final stages of completion. Chief Minister Punjab, Syed Mohsin Naqvi is expected to inaugurate the hospital during his upcoming visit to Multan.

Deputy Commissioners from various districts, including Vehari, Khanewal, and Lodhran, were also present during the visit.