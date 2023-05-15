Commissioner kick starts anti-polio drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Larkana Ghanwar Ali Leghari kick started anti-polio drive by administering oral polio vaccine to kids here on Monday.

Talking to media persons, he said the week-long drive will continue till May 25 across the district like other parts of the country.

The commissioner urged the parents, teachers, representative of non-governmental organizations and civil society to extend maximum cooperation to anti-polio teams to make the drive successful.

He informed that the officials of health department was making all-out efforts to achieve 100 per cent targets of campaign.

Laghari said mobile teams were directed to ensure to administrate anti polio drops to each child.

Meanwhile, the commissioner also take around of children hospital to review arrangements made for patients suffering from various diseases.

He inquired about the problems being faced by the patients at the facility and directed the medical superintendent to ensure provision of proper healthcare facilities in all wards and outpatient department.

The representatives of World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF and other officials of health department were also accompanied the commissioner.