Commissioner kicks off Badminton Youth League

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2023 | 03:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti inaugurated Badminton Youth Sports League

under Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Programme here on Wednesday.

The ceremony was held at the Sports Gymnasium in which Vice Chancellor University of

Sargodha Professor Dr Qaiser Abbas, Divisional Sports Officer Tariq Nazir and others

participated.

Men and women teams from five regions, including Sargodha, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad

and Bahawalpur districts participated in the event.

The Badminton League competitions will

continue till October 21.

Speaking at the ceremony, Commissioner Ajmal Bhatti said that the Prime Minister's Youth Programme

was an example that would unearth talent.

He also announced sports gymnasium facilities for students of the

University of Sargodha.

He said: "The Badminton Youth League in Sargodha is a good initiative of the Punjab

government and the Higher education Commission".

