Commissioner Kicks Off Badminton Youth League
Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2023 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti inaugurated Badminton Youth Sports League
under Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Programme here on Wednesday.
The ceremony was held at the Sports Gymnasium in which Vice Chancellor University of
Sargodha Professor Dr Qaiser Abbas, Divisional Sports Officer Tariq Nazir and others
participated.
Men and women teams from five regions, including Sargodha, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad
and Bahawalpur districts participated in the event.
The Badminton League competitions will
continue till October 21.
Speaking at the ceremony, Commissioner Ajmal Bhatti said that the Prime Minister's Youth Programme
was an example that would unearth talent.
He also announced sports gymnasium facilities for students of the
University of Sargodha.
He said: "The Badminton Youth League in Sargodha is a good initiative of the Punjab
government and the Higher education Commission".