Commissioner kicks off "green flags, lush green Faisalabad" drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has kicked off "green flags, lush green Faisalabad" drive here on Tuesday and distributed free plantlets among the general public at Chenab Club Chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that people of Faisalabad would celebrate Jashan-e-Azadi (Independence Day) with a slogan of 'green flags, lush green Faisalabad' this year.

In this connection, Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) arranged free plantlets and saplings for the general public so that maximum tree plantation could be ensured during recent plantation drive in Faisalabad, she added.

She further said that trees were imperative to arrest environmental pollution and this step would also help in making look of Faisalabad city more attractive.

She distributed more than 1000 saplings among the people and said that PHA was assigned the task to plant maximum trees in parks and green belts as well as at available spaces in the government land and offices.

Director General (DG) PHA Zameer Hussain, directors Chaudhry Khalid, Zaheer Ahmad, Ehsan Ahmad and others were also present on the occasion.