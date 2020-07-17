Commissioner kicks off monsoon tree plantation campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Friday kicked off monsoon tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling here in the premises of Shahbaz Building Hyderabad.

Accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fawad Ghaffar Soomro, the Commissioner said that after planting maximum saplings with their care was responsibility for all so that a healthy and pollution free atmosphere could be provided to the people.

He asked the officers of Forest Department to accomplish the targeted task of planting saplings within stipulated time and share the data with Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner's offices on regular basis.