Commissioner kicks off polio eradication campaign in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Saturday kicked off three day polio eradication campaign by immunizing anti-polio drops to under aged children here at Sindh Government Hospital Qasimabad.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that polio eradication campaign was suspended due to COVID-19 and now it began in Hyderabad district like other parts of the country.

He said that officers of the district administration, health and other departments concerned have been advised to achieve hundred percent coverage of vaccination during the three day campaign by following the standard operating procedure.

The Commissioner also called upon the parents having under five years of age to extend their full cooperation with the vaccination teams and administer anti-polio drops for better and healthy future of their children.

The Commissioner was informed that anti-polio drops would be administered to 339595 under aged children under supervision of union council medical officers and 12 taluka supervisors.

Among others, the Additional Deputy Commissioners Hyderabad Tahir Ali Memon, Qaim Akbar Numai and District Health Officer Dr. Lala Jaffer were also present on the occasion.