Commissioner kicks off population, housing census amid strict security measures

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division Muhammad Zubair here on Wednesday formally inaugurated the 7th population and housing census and self-enumeration in the provincial capital amid strict security measures to avoid any untoward incident.

The inaugural ceremony of the census was held here wherein Commissioner Peshawar Division Muhammad Zubair, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shah Fahd, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sania Safi, Assistant Commissioner Rao Hashim including the Statistics Department, education Department, Police Department and others participated.

On the occasion, the Commissioner Peshawar Division and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar were briefed in detail about self-enumeration and census.

It was informed that Peshawar district has been divided into eight circles including Peshawar City Tehsil, Hasan Khel, Badhabair, Shah Alam, Pushtakhara, Mathura and Peshawar Cantt and a total of 2597 blocks.

A total of 210 supervisors and 1336 already trained enumerators including representatives of the Education Department, Police, Pakistan Army and Statistics Department have been appointed for the census and adequate security arrangements have been put in place.

The Commissioner Peshawar Division and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar appealed to the public to cooperate with the census staff and actively participate in the process to make the digital census a success.