Commissioner kicks off spring plantation drive 2024

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak along with Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema here on Thursday kicked off spring plantation drive 2024 by planting saplings in different city areas.

According to details, Aamir Khattak and Hassan Waqar Cheema inaugurated a special plantation campaign by planting saplings in different areas of Rawalpindi on International Forest Day.

A large-scale plantation drive was launched at Swan bridge, Gorakhpur, Chakri Road, Misa Kaswal, Gujar Khan and Kallar Syedan.

On this occasion, Station Commander Rawalpindi, Director General, Parks and Horticulture Authority, Ahmad Hasan Ranjha, CEO Education, Yasin Baloch, Chairman Solid Waste Management Company, Saqib Rafiq, the officers of the Forests and Environment departments, students from different schools, colleges, universities and a large number of citizens were present.

The Commissioner informed that a target of one million plants had been set for the spring plantation drive which would continue till June 30.

The Forest Department, PHA, education and Environment Departments would make efforts to achieve the target.

He said that the authorities concerned were directed to plant 10,000 saplings today on the occasion of International Forest Day.

Saplings would also be planted in Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantt board areas under Plant for Pakistan campaign, Aamir Khattak said adding, all the organizations should work together to make the plantation drive a success.

The private sector should be included in the campaign and the banners should also be displayed to create awareness among the citizens about the plantation drive, the Commissioner added.

Awareness seminars should be organized at schools, colleges and university level, he directed and urged the citizens to grow plants in the open areas of their homes.

He urged the citizens to take care the saplings after planting under spring plantation campaign 2024.

All-out efforts would be made to achieve the target set for the ongoing plantation campaign in Rawalpindi district, said Hassan Waqar Cheema.