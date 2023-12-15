Commissioner Kicks Start Winter Festival
Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2023 | 09:47 PM
Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has kicked start 3-day Winter Festival at Jinnah Garden here on Friday night
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has kicked start 3-day Winter Festival at Jinnah Garden here on Friday night.
Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has arranged the winter festival to provide entertainment and recreational facilities to the general public.
A profound firework was arranged on the inauguration of three-day festival which comprised of art & crafts exhibition, flower exhibition, Jhoomar party, horse dance, magic show and a number of stall of regional foods.
After inauguration, the divisional commissioner visited various stalls and interacted with the families participated in the festival.
She appreciated the performance of parks & horticulture authority and wrote her feelings in the impression book.
Later, the commissioner also participated in Qawali and said that this festival was a great source of entertainment in addition to promoting national culture and civilization.