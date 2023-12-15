Commissioner kicks start winter festival

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has kicked start 3-day Winter Festival at Jinnah Garden here on Friday night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has kicked start 3-day Winter Festival at Jinnah Garden here on Friday night.

Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has arranged the winter festival to provide entertainment and recreational facilities to the general public.

A profound firework was arranged on the inauguration of three-day festival which comprised of art & crafts exhibition, flower exhibition, Jhoomar party, horse dance, magic show and a number of stall of regional foods.

After inauguration, the divisional commissioner visited various stalls and interacted with the families participated in the festival.

She appreciated the performance of parks & horticulture authority and wrote her feelings in the impression book.

Later, the commissioner also participated in Qawali and said that this festival was a great source of entertainment in addition to promoting national culture and civilization.