Commissioner Kohat Chairs Meeting On Election Code Of Conduct

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2023 | 08:02 PM

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Kohat Division Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir here on Friday chaired a meeting regarding the code of conduct of election 2024 in the commissioner office.

According to the commissioner office, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr.

Azmatullah Wazir, Assistant Commissioner Usman Ashraf, District Police Officer Farhan Khan and presidents of various political parties of Kohat district participated in the meeting.

The Commissioner gave a briefing on the code of conduct issued by the provincial government and sought cooperation for holding a peaceful election in 2024.

