Open Menu

Commissioner Kohat Division Chairs Meeting On Cleanliness, Public Governance

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Commissioner Kohat Division chairs meeting on cleanliness, public governance

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division, Mutasim Billah Shah on Tuesday chaired a high level meeting on cleanliness and public governance. Officials from various departments, including district administration, health, education, TMAs, WSSC, and forest departments, gathered to discuss the performance of district departments under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister's public agenda through video link.

The meeting focused on crucial areas such as cleanliness, public governance, public service delivery, sports, and the polio campaign.

Officers provided detailed updates on the cleanliness situation, departmental machinery, staffing, and zone-specific initiatives.

Commissioner Shah issued directives to ensure enhanced sanitation across the division. Commissioner Shah also emphasized the importance of WSSC and TMA staff in maintaining better sanitation conditions, timely garbage collection, and dedicated service delivery to provide maximum facilities to the people.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Polio Education Kohat From

Recent Stories

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to ..

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?

6 hours ago
 Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Col ..

Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration

6 hours ago
 Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First ..

Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..

6 hours ago
 Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

13 hours ago
Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, hea ..

Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, health, energy & food safety woes ..

23 hours ago
 U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political ..

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..

1 day ago
 Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need t ..

Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!

1 day ago
 Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

1 day ago
 TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan