Commissioner Kohat Division Chairs Meeting On Cleanliness, Public Governance
Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2024 | 09:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division, Mutasim Billah Shah on Tuesday chaired a high level meeting on cleanliness and public governance. Officials from various departments, including district administration, health, education, TMAs, WSSC, and forest departments, gathered to discuss the performance of district departments under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister's public agenda through video link.
The meeting focused on crucial areas such as cleanliness, public governance, public service delivery, sports, and the polio campaign.
Officers provided detailed updates on the cleanliness situation, departmental machinery, staffing, and zone-specific initiatives.
Commissioner Shah issued directives to ensure enhanced sanitation across the division. Commissioner Shah also emphasized the importance of WSSC and TMA staff in maintaining better sanitation conditions, timely garbage collection, and dedicated service delivery to provide maximum facilities to the people.
APP/azq/378
