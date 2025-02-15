Commissioner Kohat Division Conducts Surprise Visit To Khushalgarh Joint Check Post
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2025 | 10:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Mutasim Billah Shah, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali, paid a surprise visit to the Khushalgarh Joint Check Post on Saturday, in order to strengthen anti-smuggling efforts.
The visit aimed to review measures to prevent smuggling and assess the performance of security personnel.
During the visit, Commissioner Shah met with staff at the check post, praising their commitment and encouraging them to continue their efforts.
He directed staff to closely monitor the movement of essential goods, food items, and unregistered vehicles to prevent smuggling and ensure public safety.
APP/azq/378
