Commissioner Kohat Division inaugurates Shakardara sports ground

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division Mutasim Billah Shah, accompanied by MPA PK-91 Dawood Khan Afridi, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram and other officials, formally inaugurated the Shakardara Sports Ground on Saturday.

This initiative, driven by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's public agenda, aims to engage youth in constructive pursuits and shield them from the dangers of drug abuse.

The newly launched sports ground is expected to provide a platform for youngsters to develop their skills and showcase their potential. By investing in youth development, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government hopes to foster a healthier and more productive society.