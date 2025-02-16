Open Menu

Commissioner Kohat Division Launches Cleaning Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2025 | 08:20 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) A massive cleaning operation is currently underway at the New Sabzi Mandi and Bus Stand in Kohat Division, under the directives of Commissioner Syed Mutasim Billah Shah since Saturday.

The operation aims to provide a clean environment to citizens, with a focus on public convenience.

TMO Muhammad Shoaib was present on-site, overseeing the efforts of tractors, shovels, rickshaws, and sanitary workers.

He urged workers to dispose of dirt and garbage at designated areas, ensuring a smooth cleaning process.

Special attention is being given to cleaning public washrooms, with Chief Officer Muhammad Waqas supervising the entire operation.

The cleaning campaign is a testament to the administration's commitment to providing a clean and healthy environment for the citizens of Kohat Division.

