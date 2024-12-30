Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Moatasim Bilallah Shah conducts surprise visit to shelter home

Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Moatasim Bilallah Shah, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali, made a surprise visit to a shelter home in Kohat Development Authority Kohat on Sunday night

During the visit, Commissioner Shah checked the attendance of the staff and reviewed the records of visitors to the shelter.

During the visit, it was revealed that the shelter receives an average of 20 to 25 visitors daily, comprising individuals from Kurram, Orakzai, Karak, Hangu, Lakki Marwat, and Shakardara. Commissioner Shah also interacted with the residents, inquiring about their work and the facilities provided by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Expressing satisfaction with the cleanliness and facilities at the shelter, Commissioner Shah also addressed the staff's concerns and assured them of prompt resolutions. He emphasized the importance of vigilance, instructing the staff to closely monitor visitors and report any suspicious individuals to the administration and police.

On this occasion, Commissioner Shah directed the staff to provide exceptional service to the residents, ensuring their needs are met with utmost care.

