Open Menu

Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Motasim Billah Shah Visits Camp Of Kurram Affected Families

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2024 | 10:26 PM

Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Motasim Billah Shah visits camp of Kurram affected families

Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Motasim Billah Shah and Deputy Commissioner Hangu, Gohar Zaman Wazir on Thursday visited the camp of affected people of Kurram district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Motasim Billah Shah and Deputy Commissioner Hangu, Gohar Zaman Wazir on Thursday visited the camp of affected people of Kurram district.

On the occasion, commissioner was told that the camp has been set by district administration with the support of Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He was informed that the district administration Hangu has ensured all kinds of basic facilities including kitchen, blankets, bed sheets, washrooms, water, electricity and other necessary things.

He was briefed that separate space has been allocated for men and women and displaced families are being given meals and clean drinking water while a medical camp has also been organized.

The commissioner termed the arrangements satisfactory and directed the Hangu administration to leave no stone unturned in serving the affected people. He also directed to arrange education and sports facilities for children at the campsite.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Electricity Education Water Hangu Kohat Women All

Recent Stories

PSW to integrate with DRAP, BoI, MoFA for ensuring ..

PSW to integrate with DRAP, BoI, MoFA for ensuring efficient, swift services

3 minutes ago
 Man murders wife, two sons, commits suicide

Man murders wife, two sons, commits suicide

3 minutes ago
 CII holds awareness session on gender determinatio ..

CII holds awareness session on gender determination of intersex individuals

7 minutes ago
 NA body underscores urgent need for reforms in hea ..

NA body underscores urgent need for reforms in healthcare sector

9 minutes ago
 Law & Order situation in Mirpur district under con ..

Law & Order situation in Mirpur district under control: DC

9 minutes ago
 Netherlands deputy envoy, SAPM Fahd Haroon discuss ..

Netherlands deputy envoy, SAPM Fahd Haroon discuss evolving digital media landsc ..

10 minutes ago
Rwp Ring Road to help improve connectivity, reduce ..

Rwp Ring Road to help improve connectivity, reduce traffic congestion on city ro ..

10 minutes ago
 National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) to stag ..

National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) to stage comedy from 11th

10 minutes ago
 Online safety big challenge: Shaza Fatima

Online safety big challenge: Shaza Fatima

17 minutes ago
 Govt. holds 5G spectrum auction in April 2025: Sha ..

Govt. holds 5G spectrum auction in April 2025: Shaza told Senate body

17 minutes ago
 Country on path of development under PML- N leader ..

Country on path of development under PML- N leadership: Ch Naeem

17 minutes ago
 Newly-appointed DPO Dera visits Police Lines

Newly-appointed DPO Dera visits Police Lines

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan