Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Motasim Billah Shah visits camp of Kurram affected families

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2024 | 10:26 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Motasim Billah Shah and Deputy Commissioner Hangu, Gohar Zaman Wazir on Thursday visited the camp of affected people of Kurram district.
On the occasion, commissioner was told that the camp has been set by district administration with the support of Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He was informed that the district administration Hangu has ensured all kinds of basic facilities including kitchen, blankets, bed sheets, washrooms, water, electricity and other necessary things.
He was briefed that separate space has been allocated for men and women and displaced families are being given meals and clean drinking water while a medical camp has also been organized.
The commissioner termed the arrangements satisfactory and directed the Hangu administration to leave no stone unturned in serving the affected people. He also directed to arrange education and sports facilities for children at the campsite.
