Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Mutasim Billah Shah Chairs Meeting To Resolve Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2024 | 06:50 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Mutasim Billah Shah here on Monday chaired an important meeting to discuss various problem of the division beside issues related to National Highway Authority (NHA) and Tunnel Toll Plaza.

MPA, Shafi Jan, MPA, Dawood Shah Afridi Advocate, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram and various political, social and religious leaders attended the meeting.

The commissioner directed for effective communication with Tunnel Toll Plaza management and NHA officials to resolve the issues.

MPA Shafi Jan and Dawood Shah Afridi assured the political and social leaders that the problems of toll plaza and tunnel would be resolved on priority basis through communication.

The commissioner pointed out that talks were going on with the NHA officials to exempt the local residents of Kohat from tunnel toll tax and a formal notification would be issued soon.

