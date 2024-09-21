Commissioner Kohat Division visits Cadet College Kohat

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division Mutasim Billah Shah, along with Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram, visited Cadet College Kohat on Saturday regarding the transparent and peaceful conduct of the upcoming MD CAT test for admissions in the medical college.

On this occasion, the MD reviewed the preparations for conducting the CAT test and issued instructions to the concerned authorities to follow the proposed action plan for conducting the test. Commissioner Kohat Division said that copying in exams is a scourge and strict measures are needed to eradicate it. Foolproof arrangements should be ensured for the clean and transparent conduct of the MD CAT test.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat also issued necessary orders to the concerned authorities to provide security, parking, and other administrative and technical resources for the transparent conduct of the test.

