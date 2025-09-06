Commissioner Kohat Division visits district jail, emphasizes importance of Seerat-un-Nabi teachings

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Kohat Division, Moatasim Billah Shah on Saturday paid a special visit to District Jail Kohat on the auspicious occasion of Ashra-e-Rahmat-ul-Alameen (PBUH). During his visit, he inspected various departments of the jail and met with prisoners, listening to their problems and assuring them of immediate resolution. Shah advised the prisoners to learn from the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and to repent sincerely, adopting the path of righteousness.

Later, Commissioner Shah was invited as the special guest to a grand Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference organized in connection with Ashra-e-Rahmat-ul-Alameen (PBUH). The conference was attended by a large number of scholars, social leaders, government officials, and the general public. Speakers at the conference highlighted the comprehensiveness, universality, and guidance for humanity in the light of the Seerat-e-Tayyaba (PBUH)’s life.

In his address, Commissioner Shah emphasized the practical aspects of the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH), encouraging attendees to improve their individual and collective lives by adopting the morals, forgiveness, justice, and equality of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He stressed that the blessed life of the Prophet is a beacon of light for all mankind and that making his teachings a part of our lives can lead to the establishment of an ideal society.

At the end of the ceremony, Commissioner Shah inaugurated a tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling, symbolizing the importance of environmental conservation and sustainability.

