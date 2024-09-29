Commissioner Kohat Inspects Law And Order Situation In Merged District Kurram
Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2024 | 04:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) On the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah on Sunday inspected law and order situation in district Kurram and held meetings with concerned quarters.
He along with DIG Kohat Region Sher Akbar Khan, officials of district administration Kurram and law enforcement agencies visited different parts of the district Kurram.
Addressing the meeting Commissioner Kohat appreciated the services of district administration and law enforcement agencies for restoration of peace in the area.
He said complete ceasefire has been achieved in the entire district and efforts for peaceful resolution of all the disputes will continue without any break.
Commissioner Kohat and DIG Kohat appreciated the continuous efforts of people of all schools of thoughts, tribal leaders and chiefs, political and social leaders, religious scholars, Jirga members and law enforcement agencies in establishing peace.
He thanked all the stakeholders for extending their support in reaching the ceasefire and efforts for establishing lasting peace in the district.
