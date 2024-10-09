Commissioner Kohat Inspects Schools, Hospitals And Jail In Karak
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim BillahShah paid a detailed visit to District Karak where he inspected
performance and condition of various institutions.
On his visit, the other day, he went to Government Higher Secondary School Karak and participated in its Morning Assembly.
He reviewed the cleanliness and other issues in the school also. He expressed anger over the poor condition of the school and gave the staff a deadline of 4 pm for cleaning, following which the staff cleaned the entire school by evening including the grounds and plants.
Commissioner Kohat Division along with the Deputy Commissioner Karak Shakeel Ahmad Jan then visited various Patwarkhanas located in the limits of Tehsil Karak, checked the revenue record and also questioned the Patwaris present on the spot.
He gave them necessary directions to ensure cleanliness and provision of better facilities to the public as per the Awami Agenda of CM KP.
Commissioner Kohat also visited various places of Rahmatabad and Tordhand to review the ongoing Gardawri and reviewed its records on
the spot.
Meanwhile, Motasim Billah Shah along with Deputy Commissioner Karak also visited Type D Hospital Latambar and besides checking the attendance of staff in the hospital, he also inspected the emergency and other wards, met the patients and reviewed the medical services and facilities being provided to them.
Likewise, he reviewed the overall situation of the hospital including the medical equipment and facilities available in the hospital and also discussed ways to further improve the medical services. He reprimanded the concerned authorities for the poor condition of cleanliness in the hospital and directed to ensure immediate cleaning, which was immediately done.
Moreover, Commissioner Kohat also visited Government High School Rahmatabad, Latamber Patwarkhana and Latamber Dam and on the spot
issued directions to the authorities concerned to preserve the wasted water coming out of the canal of the Dam.
Later, Commissioner Kohat along with Deputy Commissioner Karak visited Central Jail Karak where he was briefed on the arrangements made for the prisoners. He inspected Barracks including the Langarkhana, Chakkies and Mundakhana. He expressed satisfaction over the Jail’s security, cleanliness and other arrangements.
