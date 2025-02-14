Commissioner Kohat Launches Plantation, Education And Cleanliness Drives
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 12:00 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Mutasim Billah Shah during a ceremony on Thursday, formally inaugurated tree plantation campaign, school admission campaign and special cleanliness campaign in Orakzai district. The launching event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Orakzai District, officers from relevant departments and local elders.
The Commissioner emphasized the pivotal role these initiatives play in fostering social development, urging everyone to actively participate. He stressed the importance of cleanliness, citing it as "half of faith" that should be integral to daily life.
In a conversation with journalists, the Commissioner Kohat division highlighted the significance of education, environmental improvement, and cleanliness as hallmarks of a civilized society. He assured that the government is committed to continuous improvement in these sectors.
The people of Orakzai district enthusiastically pledged their support for the initiatives and welcomed the government's efforts. The Commissioner expressed optimism that these campaigns would be a milestone in the region's development, with every citizen playing a vital role.
Recent Stories
12th Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championship earns place in Guinness World Records
WGS 2025: Saif bin Zayed highlights UAE’s unwavering position on its global co ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of Arab, global leadership, capa ..
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the core team behind successful hosting of the Wo ..
UAE bag 11 medals at Jiu-Jitsu Asian Youth Championship in Bangkok
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates new building for Sharjah Scout Mission
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment champions collaborative action for bo ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Alibaba Group
Hamdan bin Mohammed presents Saudi teacher Mansour Al-Mansour with Global Teache ..
WGS 2025: Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government releases Arab Region SDG Inde ..
Mohammed bin Rashid honours Zimbabwe’s Anxious Masuka with Best Minister Award ..
Balochistan Govt introduces free treatment for breast cancer, Hemophilia A: Kaka ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner Kohat launches plantation, education and cleanliness drives4 minutes ago
-
School peon arrested for molesting minor boy4 minutes ago
-
AJK PM warns India to stop reign of state terrorism in disputed IIOJK24 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel Memon announces road laws enforcement action from Monday24 minutes ago
-
Four killed in Dina firing34 minutes ago
-
Govt working on reforms to bring improvement in every sector: Afzal34 minutes ago
-
PM thanks President Erdogan for visiting Pakistan54 minutes ago
-
UAF to hold Art & Literature Festival on Feb 17-201 hour ago
-
Pakistani envoy meets Belgian official1 hour ago
-
Mahar for fixing agri products' prices to avert food security crisis1 hour ago
-
AJK President terms unresolved Kashmir dispute a permanent threat to region's peace, stability1 hour ago
-
DG IAEA visits Chashma power plant1 hour ago