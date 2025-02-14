Open Menu

Commissioner Kohat Launches Plantation, Education And Cleanliness Drives

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 12:00 AM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Mutasim Billah Shah during a ceremony on Thursday, formally inaugurated tree plantation campaign, school admission campaign and special cleanliness campaign in Orakzai district. The launching event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Orakzai District, officers from relevant departments and local elders.

The Commissioner emphasized the pivotal role these initiatives play in fostering social development, urging everyone to actively participate. He stressed the importance of cleanliness, citing it as "half of faith" that should be integral to daily life.

In a conversation with journalists, the Commissioner Kohat division highlighted the significance of education, environmental improvement, and cleanliness as hallmarks of a civilized society. He assured that the government is committed to continuous improvement in these sectors.

The people of Orakzai district enthusiastically pledged their support for the initiatives and welcomed the government's efforts. The Commissioner expressed optimism that these campaigns would be a milestone in the region's development, with every citizen playing a vital role.

