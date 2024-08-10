Commissioner Kohat Plants Sapling In TMA Office
Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2024 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah planted a sapling in the green area of Tehsil Administration Authority (TMA) here Saturday.
On this occasion, the Commissioner said that planting trees was not only beautifying the environment but also securing our future. "Every tree we plant is a new hope for life.
Let's all together make our earth green and realize the dream of a better world for future generations", he said and added, through this campaign, we all can lay the foundation of a green and prosperous future together.
The Commissioner specially mentioned the Provincial Government's Green Growth Strategy billion Tree Plus Plantation Campaign for Clean and Green Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said that every member of the society should play its role to make this campaign of the Provincial Government a success. It is a matter of a better future for our future generations, he added.
