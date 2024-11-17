Commissioner Kohat reviews arrangements for grafting of wild olive trees in Orakzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa program “Awami Agenda”, visited Tribal District Orakzai where he reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming Spring Tree Plantation Drive.

He also reviewed the large-scale systematic plantation of the olive trees and successful grafting of Wild Olive trees in the tribal district in the upcoming spring season starting after 2 months.

Commissioner Kohat along-with the authorities concerned of the district administration and the Departments of Forests and Agriculture, made a detailed visit to the forests selected for grafting wild olive trees in different areas of the Orakzai.

He also inspected the grafts planted in wild olive trees 3 months ago and congratulated the concerned staff for the extremely successful grafting.

Commissioner Kohat beside visiting the areas that have been selected for planting olive trees and other new plants, also inspected the new nursery of 3,000 olive trees in the main government nursery of Orakzai which will be planted in the upcoming plantation campaign.

In many areas, local landowners were also informed about the plan for new plantation and grafting of wild olives in the entire Kohat division under the Chief Minister’s Program “Awami Agenda”.

It was further informed that in the spring campaign, more than 3 lakh plants will be grafted and millions of new plants will also be planted, which will protect the environment, forests and wildlife.

Local elders and landowners appreciated this activity and assured their complete cooperation in this campaign.

Later, the commissioner directed the authorities concerned to make micro-planning for this plantation and grafting campaign on the lines of the polio campaign, which will be submitted in writing in the 1st week of December.

Voluntary Grafting Training Sessions will also be organized for students in all the boys’ high schools and colleges so that the students become familiar with forests, environment, and plants and every youth becomes a protector of the environment and plants.

The Department of Agriculture and Forests will also organize training programs in plantation and grafting for ordinary landowners and volunteers in forest areas throughout Kohat Division under the supervision of the district administration.

Commissioner Kohat and the deputy commissioners of the concerned districts will personally supervise this process.