Open Menu

Commissioner Kohat Reviews Indus River Situation; Directs For Evacuation Of Workers Of Mining Company

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2025 | 09:40 PM

Commissioner Kohat reviews Indus River situation; directs for evacuation of workers of mining company

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah Sunday inspected different areas situated alongside the banks of the River Indus and reviewed flood situation.

During the visit, Commissioner ordered the immediate evacuation of more than 2,000 workers employed at a gold mining company near riverbanks, directing authorities to immediately shift them to safe locations.

Accompanied by the staff of district administration, Irrigation and Mines and Minerals Departments, and Rescue 1122, the Commissioner directed all the concerned departments to maintain round-the-clock monitoring of the river and enforce urgent safety measures.

Human life is precious, workers are the real asset of our nation and their safety is our utmost priority, he said, adding that illegal mining activities would not be allowed and any operation posing a risk to human lives would immediately be stopped.

He further directed authorities concerned to keep close liaison with company officials and ensure strict vigilance so that timely response could be taken in case of any emergency.

Recent Stories

IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'

IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'

42 minutes ago
 UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

1 hour ago
 UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities wit ..

UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities with Mali

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys condolences over victims of bus c ..

2 hours ago
 UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion ..

Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion of fifth round of Khaled bin M ..

3 hours ago
Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinia ..

Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional c ..

3 hours ago
 Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserv ..

Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves

4 hours ago

4 hours ago
 At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazi ..

At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing qual ..

Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..

6 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income h ..

GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan