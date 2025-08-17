- Home
Commissioner Kohat Reviews Indus River Situation; Directs For Evacuation Of Workers Of Mining Company
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2025 | 09:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah Sunday inspected different areas situated alongside the banks of the River Indus and reviewed flood situation.
During the visit, Commissioner ordered the immediate evacuation of more than 2,000 workers employed at a gold mining company near riverbanks, directing authorities to immediately shift them to safe locations.
Accompanied by the staff of district administration, Irrigation and Mines and Minerals Departments, and Rescue 1122, the Commissioner directed all the concerned departments to maintain round-the-clock monitoring of the river and enforce urgent safety measures.
Human life is precious, workers are the real asset of our nation and their safety is our utmost priority, he said, adding that illegal mining activities would not be allowed and any operation posing a risk to human lives would immediately be stopped.
He further directed authorities concerned to keep close liaison with company officials and ensure strict vigilance so that timely response could be taken in case of any emergency.
