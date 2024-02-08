Commissioner Kohat reviews the voting process

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division Abid Khan, along with Deputy Commissioner Dr. Azmatullah Wazir on Thursday visited the district control room established at Post Graduate College Kohat in connection with the general elections and reviewed all the arrangements.

On the occasion, various polling stations in Kohat district were also visited, and security, CCTV cameras, the provision of basic facilities, and the ongoing voting process were reviewed in the polling stations.

Commissioner Kohat also inquired from the presiding staff about the ongoing voting process and issued instructions to strictly implement all the rules and regulations issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan and conduct the voting process in a peaceful environment.

