Commissioner Kohat stresses for brain storming of children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) In order to review progress on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Program "Awami Agenda", a high-level meeting was held with Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah in the chair at Deputy Commissioner House Kohat on Tuesday.

The meeting besides the Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram was also attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and Heads of Line Departments.

In the meeting, various departments presented their performance reports, on which the Commissioner expressed his satisfaction and directed them to further improve their performance. He directed holding of special awareness sessions for the school going children on daily basis for their brain storming on cleanliness, hygiene and other basics of routine life.

He also emphasized the need for employees in government departments and institutions to adopt polite behavior with the public.

Motasim Billah said that we should never pay attention to our departments and institutions less than our homes, if not more. He added we should take ownership in the offices at all levels. He clarified that the purpose of their visits to offices is not the discouragement rather meant to support so as to improve their services to the general public.

Commissioner Kohat directed all the departments to appoint a focal person for each work under their purview so that they are accountable for their responsibility.

He further directed that the cleanliness is not partial but full time work and its continuity should be maintained at all cost.